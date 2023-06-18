'The Supermajority' author examines the current conservative Supreme Court

The 2021-22 U.S. Supreme Court session featured decisions that impacted the future of abortion rights, gun rights and climate change.

These rulings came down over the course of just three days, but the opinions they birthed will have ramifications on lower court cases for years to come.

Even more, the session also included the leak of the aforementioned decision regarding abortion rights. That has led to more public distrust of the court and struck a blow to the idea that SCOTUS does not act in a political interest.

In his new book “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America,” author Michael Waldman looks at whether this tumult is unique to our time and what the decisions by the current court spell for the future of the rule of law in this country.

GUESTS:

Michael Waldman, author of “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America” & president and CEO of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law