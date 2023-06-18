© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'The Supermajority' author examines the current conservative Supreme Court

By Gabe Altieri
Published June 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT
BCJ Staff Portraits - Waldman, Michael PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of Brennan Center for Justice
Courtesy of Brennan Center for Justice
/
Author Michael Waldman.

The 2021-22 U.S. Supreme Court session featured decisions that impacted the future of abortion rights, gun rights and climate change.

These rulings came down over the course of just three days, but the opinions they birthed will have ramifications on lower court cases for years to come.

Even more, the session also included the leak of the aforementioned decision regarding abortion rights. That has led to more public distrust of the court and struck a blow to the idea that SCOTUS does not act in a political interest.

In his new book “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America,” author Michael Waldman looks at whether this tumult is unique to our time and what the decisions by the current court spell for the future of the rule of law in this country.

GUESTS:

Michael Waldman, author of “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America” & president and CEO of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri