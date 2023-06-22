© 2023 WFAE
Local News Roundup: Flooding forces people from homes; Tim Moore responds to lawsuit; anti-trans legislation advances in Raleigh; Hornets look to future at NBA draft

By Gabe Altieri
Published June 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
Rain wreaks havoc across the region as flooding forces people from their homes. In Kannapolis, more than two dozen people had to evacuate. We’ll have the latest.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is being sued for having a relationship with a state employee. Moore says the lawsuit is baseless.

Elsewhere in Raleigh, the GOP majority continues to push for anti-trans legislation. The proposals restrict gender-affirming care and participation in sports.

And, a week after their sale, the Charlotte Hornets pick number two in the NBA draft. However, this year’s draft might be more about who the team is missing out on rather than who they get.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS

Joe Bruno, reporter at WSOC-TV

Genna Contino, reporter at the Charlotte Observer

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

David Boraks, climate reporter at WFAE

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
