The state of North Carolina nursing homes

In the beginning of the pandemic, nursing homes were infamous COVID-19 hotspots. By July 2020, nursing home residents accounted for less than 1% of the state’s population, but made up about half of the total deaths from COVID-19 in North Carolina at the time, the News & Observer reported.

While COVID-19 deaths in care facilities have since waned, complaints are on the rise. Last year, complaints reported to the state were up 27% from 2016, according to the Charlotte Ledger.

Staff shortages, lack of resources, and the consolidation of the industry by private equity firms are a few of the reasons clients have experienced worsening care. Even the inspectors whose duty it is to investigate the complaints had a turnover rate of 35% as of early June.

We get perspective from a reporter, an owner of several elder-care facilities and a Mecklenburg County Commissioner to discuss how we got to this point and what solutions are available.

GUESTS:

Michelle Crouch, Charlotte-based freelance writer and editor

Ted Goins, president and CEO of Lutheran Services Carolinas, a nonprofit based in Salisbury that runs several elder-care facilities

Arthur Griffin, at-large Mecklenburg County Commissioner