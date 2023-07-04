Examining the proposed $400 million tennis complex in Charlotte

Wheels are in motion to build a major tennis complex in Charlotte. It would cover 50 acres and feature 40 courts along with a 14,000-seat stadium. It's estimated to cost $400 million.

That includes funding from both the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, where leaders say the facility will lead to an economic boon. The hope is to lure a major tennis tournament, concerts and other events to the area.

That major tennis tournament is the Western and Southern Open, currently held near another Queen City — Cincinnati. According to the Dayton Daily News, it started in 1899 and is the oldest professional tournament still played in its original city. Officials in Ohio are not losing the event without a fight. They’re willing to spend tens of millions of dollars to keep it there.

Guest host Erik Spanberg speaks with local officials about the project, the timeline for completion and what it means for the region.

GUESTS:

Leigh Altman, Mecklenburg County commissioner at-large

Malcolm Graham, Charlotte city councilman representing District 2