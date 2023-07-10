© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mike and the mayors: Checking in with Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius

By Sarah Delia
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT

We are checking in with the mayors of surrounding towns to hear the latest on development, events and the health of their downtowns. They’ll share how they fit into the greater Charlotte area and how they work with nearby towns. To kick off our series, we’ll hear from the mayors of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson.

Huntersville has become a suburban destination for many families looking for quick access to Charlotte with quieter living and quality schools. But with that, comes more people moving to the area and concerns about traffic and over-development.

The town of Cornelius has been on a mission for the past few years to revitalize its downtown and jump-start an arts district. The Cain Center — a two-level, 35,000-square-foot facility, constructed mainly of glass — sits on almost two acres in the heart of downtown Cornelius and hopes to bring more culture and people to its center.

As people continue to flock to Davidson, there have been some concerns over transit policies — and whether big-city Charlotte is keeping in mind what other municipalities want.

We talk about these issues, and more, with our panel of mayors.

GUESTS:

Melinda Bales, mayor of Huntersville

Rusty Knox, mayor of Davidson

Woody Washam, mayor of Cornelius

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins DavidsonCorneliusHuntersville
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
