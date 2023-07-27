Local News Roundup: No final state budget as NCGA goes on a break; Gov. Cooper says pipeline unnecessary; school library book differences; New Panthers QB

On this week’s Charlotte Talks local news roundup...

The North Carolina Legislature still hasn’t voted on a budget for this fiscal year or finished votes on current legislation up in the air, but they’re taking a break till Aug. 7. We’ll hear what’s been left undone and the work that may be going on behind the scenes in advance of their return.

On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper said in a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory commission that a natural gas pipeline that would run through parts of North Carolina is unnecessary. Cooper joins other Democrats who oppose the pipeline. We’ll discuss.

A Charlotte construction site is shut down by the Charlotte Fire Department after questions were raised about whether the site was following fire code, just weeks after a deadly construction fire in Charlotte has put new focus on fire safety and prevention at sites.

An update on differences in school library book content policy between CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill and the North Carolina General Assembly.

And the Panthers have arrived in Spartanburg to begin training camp ahead of the 2023 season. With new head coach Frank Reich and first round draft pick quarterback Bryce Young, how do the Panthers look?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

