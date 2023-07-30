'Living in Charlotte' kicks off with look at who is moving to Charlotte

This week, Charlotte Talks turns our focus to living in Charlotte.

We'll look into some of the most frequently asked questions newcomers — and not-so-newcomers — often ask about the Queen City.

We begin the weeklong discussion by talking about moving to Charlotte. Research tells us that 113 people move to the Charlotte region every day — that’s more than 41,000 a year.

Whether those people are coming from other parts of North Carolina or the South, or another part of the United States, finding a place to live in Charlotte can be a challenge.

Mike Collins will talk to housing experts and learn who is moving to Charlotte, from where, and how people are navigating the housing process.

We'll also find out what the local housing market looks like, the benefits of both home ownership and renting, and the services provided once people move here.

GUESTS:

Antony Burton, principal economic researcher for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

Tiffany Johannes, president of Canopy Realtor Association/Canopy MLS.

John Demario, president of the Board of Directors for the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association.

Philip Freeman, neighborhood partnerships manager, City of Charlotte Neighborhood and Community Partnerships division.

