'The Heat Will Kill You First' author discusses our warming planet

One of the stories of this summer has been the sweltering heat. Temperatures in parts of the country have remained above 100 degrees for days on end. According to NASA, July was the hottest month in their record, which dates back to 1880.

The Charlotte area has not been immune to the heat. In recent weeks the temperatures hovered in the mid-90s with a heat index, at times, of over 100. City officials warned residents to limit their time outdoors.

This is the new reality for us. Climate change is expected to lead to hotter and hotter summers. That’s the topic Jeff Goodell explores in his book, “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet.” He discusses how heat waves could become a force we have not reckoned with on this scale. The most vulnerable populations are the most susceptible to heat-related illness and death.

Wildfires, whether in Hawaii, Canada or elsewhere in the world, are commonplace each year. They destroy homes, lives and can spread smoke that leads to poor air quality for hundreds of miles.

Goodell says the science is simple: Stop burning fossil fuels and avoid making the problem worse.

GUEST:

Jeff Goodell, author of “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet”