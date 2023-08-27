What ballot access means for No Labels Party in NC and across the country

Voters in North Carolina can officially register as part of the No Labels party. The movement gained ballot access earlier this month.

No Labels describes itself as a group of centrist Democrats and Republicans who believe most Americans want an option other than Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Leaders in the No Labels movement have not committed to putting forth a ticket of their own in 2024, but they have flirted with the idea of a "unity" ticket. This worries some Democrats who say No Labels will only take votes away from Biden and help Trump win. No Labels representatives push back on that, saying they will not do anything that helps Trump.

Furthermore, No Labels has received additional pushback for its policy proposals. or lack thereof. Critics have said the organization has yet to take a stance on issues impacting the 2024 election.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we get an update on the No Labels movement and discuss how it may impact the 2024 election.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Bernard Tamas, associate professor at Valdosta State University