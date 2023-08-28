No budget, but lots of action in Raleigh: An update on the NCGA

The North Carolina General Assembly has been busy this summer.

State legislators have occupied themselves with overriding gubernatorial vetoes and putting into place laws that have a serious impact on our schools.

They’re debating the expansion of casinos to rural areas, but expansion of Medicaid is in limbo, as are teacher and state employee pay raises as the budget has yet to pass.

We’ll be joined by experts on North Carolina politics to go over the latest in Raleigh, what to expect in the coming weeks and how it affects you.

