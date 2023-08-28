© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

No budget, but lots of action in Raleigh: An update on the NCGA

By Wendy Herkey
Published August 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
NC General Assembly
Wikimedia Commons

The North Carolina General Assembly has been busy this summer.

State legislators have occupied themselves with overriding gubernatorial vetoes and putting into place laws that have a serious impact on our schools.

They’re debating the expansion of casinos to rural areas, but expansion of Medicaid is in limbo, as are teacher and state employee pay raises as the budget has yet to pass.

We’ll be joined by experts on North Carolina politics to go over the latest in Raleigh, what to expect in the coming weeks and how it affects you.

GUESTS:

  • Colin Campbell, WUNC's capitol bureau chief
  • Dr. Chris Cooper, professor of political science at Western Carolina University
  • Dawn Vaughan, capitol bureau chief at The News & Observer
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey