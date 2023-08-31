© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: UNC faculty member shot and killed; Gov. Cooper addresses bus shortages; City Council wants Eastland developers to compromise; Steve Crump remembered

By Wendy Herkey
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Law enforcement response at UNC-Chapel Hill after a campus lockdown due to reports of an armed and dangerous person
Kylie Hong
Law enforcement response at UNC-Chapel Hill after a campus lockdown due to reports of an armed and dangerous person on Monday, Aug. 28.

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

The first day of classes for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools was Monday, amid shortages throughout the district for teachers and other employees, including bus drivers. On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited Charlotte to talk about a plan for fixing that problem.

We learn more about the tragic fatal shooting of a faculty member at UNC-Chapel Hill earlier this week.

Charlotte City Council wants two competing developers for the Eastland Mall site to come together on a plan. The council voted to postpone their decision on what to build at the site this week and instead directed two developers with competing plans to combine their proposals. We’ll learn more.

Another light rail car is derailed in Charlotte.

And a longtime staple in Charlotte media has died. WBTV's Steve Crump, who was also a frequent documentarian covering the Civil Rights era, passed away this week after a long battle with colon cancer.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

  • Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter
  • Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter
  • Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter
  • Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey