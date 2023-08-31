Local News Roundup: UNC faculty member shot and killed; Gov. Cooper addresses bus shortages; City Council wants Eastland developers to compromise; Steve Crump remembered

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

The first day of classes for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools was Monday, amid shortages throughout the district for teachers and other employees, including bus drivers. On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited Charlotte to talk about a plan for fixing that problem.

We learn more about the tragic fatal shooting of a faculty member at UNC-Chapel Hill earlier this week.

Charlotte City Council wants two competing developers for the Eastland Mall site to come together on a plan. The council voted to postpone their decision on what to build at the site this week and instead directed two developers with competing plans to combine their proposals. We’ll learn more.

Another light rail car is derailed in Charlotte.

And a longtime staple in Charlotte media has died. WBTV's Steve Crump, who was also a frequent documentarian covering the Civil Rights era, passed away this week after a long battle with colon cancer.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

