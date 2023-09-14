Local News Roundup: Low voter turnout in Charlotte primary; Layoffs for Truist and Wells Fargo; City Council approves design work for Red Line

The municipal primaries happened this week in Charlotte, although turnout was incredibly low, at about 4%. We’ll bring you up to speed on the outcomes and what experts say about the low turnout.

Republican lawmakers continue to disagree over the casino issue in North Carolina and meanwhile, the state still doesn't have a budget. What are the legislators saying? We’ll also update you on the confidential voting records bill.

Mark Harris is running for office again, a few years after a scandal he was at the center of regarding absentee mail ballots in the 8th Congressional District.

And in transportation news, Charlotte City Council voted to spend $5 million on design work for the Red Line, which would go from uptown to Lake Norman.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

