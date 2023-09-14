© 2023 WFAE
Local News Roundup: Low voter turnout in Charlotte primary; Layoffs for Truist and Wells Fargo; City Council approves design work for Red Line

By Wendy Herkey
Published September 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
Fewer than 24,000 people voted in Tuesday's primary election for Charlotte City Council and mayor.
The municipal primaries happened this week in Charlotte, although turnout was incredibly low, at about 4%. We’ll bring you up to speed on the outcomes and what experts say about the low turnout.

Republican lawmakers continue to disagree over the casino issue in North Carolina and meanwhile, the state still doesn't have a budget. What are the legislators saying? We’ll also update you on the confidential voting records bill.

Mark Harris is running for office again, a few years after a scandal he was at the center of regarding absentee mail ballots in the 8th Congressional District.

And in transportation news, Charlotte City Council voted to spend $5 million on design work for the Red Line, which would go from uptown to Lake Norman.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

  • Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
  • Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
  • Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter
  • Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
