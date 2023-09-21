Local News Roundup: NC budget vote; book bans at CMS and elsewhere; CLT airport workers want better conditions and wages; Panthers' bad luck continues

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

Finally, a compromise will allow a vote late this week in the state legislature on the long-delayed budget. The vote will not include the controversial casino proposal that has been at the center of the delay. We’ll fill you in on the latest.

CMS has added a children’s book to its list of banned books after parent complaints. We’ll talk about the book and why it was banned and get an update on other CMS news, including how much property owners could pay in new taxes if the $2.5 billion bond is passed.

Charlotte airport workers marched near the entrance to the airport this week, rallying for better wages, benefits and working conditions. We go over the details.

The Carolina Panthers’ loss during Monday Night Football this week results in an 0-2 record and an injury for team leader Shaq Thompson, but Coach Frank Reich says they’re “on the verge of something big.” We’ll discuss.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

