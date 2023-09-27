© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Habitat for Humanity: The Carter Work Project in Charlotte

By Wendy Herkey
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn (second row with safety helmets) stand in front of a house on the corner of East 19th Street and Julia Maulden Place.
Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn (second row with safety helmets) stand in front of a house on the corner of East 19th Street and Julia Maulden Place.

Charlotte is in an affordable housing crisis, being short in affordable housing by tens of thousands of units … and while efforts are being made by the city to help, there’s still a lot of work to be done to give much-needed access to affordable housing for Charlotteans.

For decades, Habitat for Humanity Charlotte Region has worked to help fill the gap and build or rehab homes in the Charlotte region to create more affordable housing here.

This year is no different, and Charlotte is hosting 2023's Habitat for Humanity International’s Carter Work Project, building housing for 39 families at a development that was once the site of Plato Price School, which served Black families in Charlotte until 1966.

 We’ll talk about the work Habitat for Humanity International has done in the past few decades both right here and around the world, and about the significance of the Carter Work Project this year, which kicks off just as Habitat founder, former President Jimmy Carter, celebrates his 99th birthday while in hospice care.

And we’ll also talk about how the site of the new development is being celebrated by graduates of Plato Price School.

 GUESTS:

  • Jonathan Reckford, CEO, Habitat for Humanity International
  • Laura Belcher, president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region
  • Mel Watt, 11-term U.S. Congressman, Director of Federal Housing Finance Agency 2014-19, and alumni of Plato Price School
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
