Local News Roundup: Demands for change in CATS management; City Council discusses public urination; Civil Rights icon Sarah Stevenson dies; School shooting hoax trend in NC

Mecklenburg County Commissioners and several area mayors sent a letter to Mayor Vi Lyles this week wanting to change the way the Charlotte Area Transit System is managed.

Charlotte City Council is again discussing public urination and defecation in uptown. We’ll talk about what City Council members say about addressing the problem, and working to fix the root causes.

Although property taxes in the county are way up, Mecklenburg County officials say not enough homeowners are applying for discounts for their tax bills this year. We’ll talk about what the county is doing to encourage more residents to apply before the November deadline.

Last week’s false report of a school shooting threat on the campus of Ardrey Kell High School is a trend that’s happening statewide. We’ll talk about what happened and how these hoaxes are impacting students, school officials and law enforcement.

Charlotte remembers a Civil Rights pioneer who was a leader in the school desegregation effort and the first Black woman elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board. Sarah Stevenson died this week at the age of 97.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS: