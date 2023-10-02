© 2023 WFAE
Author Joe Posnanski on his new book, 'Why We Love Baseball'

By Gabe Altieri
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
Joe Posnanski
Katie Posnanski
Joe Posnanski.

Note: This program originally aired Sept. 6, 2023.

Joe Posnanski is no stranger to the game of baseball. He has written books on topics ranging from Negro League legend Buck O’Neil, to the 1975 Cincinnati Reds, to a history of the greatest players of all time.

Now, he has taken on a new challenge: chronicling great moments in baseball history.

His new book, “Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments,” focuses on some of the biggest moments in baseball history, like Babe Ruth’s called shot and Kirk Gibson’s home run in the World Series.

It also centers around lesser-known moments — like Gaylord Perry’s “moon shot” or the Japanese pitcher who went to crazy lengths to achieve a strikeout record.

Posnanski joins guest host Erik Spanberg to discuss the game of baseball and his new book next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Joe Posnanski, author of "Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments"

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
