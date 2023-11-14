© 2023 WFAE
The consequences of North Carolina's worsening drought conditions

By Sarah Delia
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
The Chestnut Knob fire burned in South Mountain State Park, 10 miles south of Morganton, in 2016.
North Carolina Forest Service
The Chestnut Knob fire burned in South Mountain State Park, 10 miles south of Morganton, in 2016.

The fall weather may be cooling things down, but wildfires in the western part of North Carolina have raised temperatures to dangerous degrees. Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to help fight wildfires. Two state burn bans are affecting 30 western North Carolina counties, and all backcountry campsites at nine state parks are closed due to increased fire risk.

Part of what’s fueling these wildfires, according to the North Carolina Forest Service, is careless debris burning — plus the dryness from droughts.

Charlotte broke a nearly four-week streak with no measurable rainfall on Friday, as a light drizzle fell briefly across much of the region.

But it won't be nearly enough to impact a severe drought affecting much of the state, especially western North Carolina. Counties classified in severe drought include Mecklenburg, Iredell, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba and parts of Union, Rowan and Cabarrus. We look at the danger and the environmental impact on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter
Richard Cockerham, Forest Service Situation Unit Leader
Philip Jackson, public information officer for the N.C. Forest Service
Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC

Sarah Delia
