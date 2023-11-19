© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. What can be done to stop accessibility to this drug in Charlotte?

By Sarah Delia
Published November 19, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST
U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency

Concern about access to the deadly opioid fentanyl continues to rise in Charlotte. This year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Vice Unit has seized nearly 75 pounds of suspected fentanyl, including a search of a suspected fentanyl lab that yielded $120,000 worth of possible fentanyl pills and a trio of electric pill presses.

There’s been a push to supply Narcan at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMPD recently launched a social media campaign, specifically targeting young people, trying to raise awareness of the dangers of the drug. But how do you police such an easily accessible drug? How is the county working with CMS to combat this issue? And if you’re a parent, what do you need to know to keep your children safe?

We find out on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Nicolle Anderson, Charlotte-area parent
Robert Sprague, lieutenant with the CMPD's VICE Unit
Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County health director

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia