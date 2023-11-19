Fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. What can be done to stop accessibility to this drug in Charlotte?

Concern about access to the deadly opioid fentanyl continues to rise in Charlotte. This year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Vice Unit has seized nearly 75 pounds of suspected fentanyl, including a search of a suspected fentanyl lab that yielded $120,000 worth of possible fentanyl pills and a trio of electric pill presses.

There’s been a push to supply Narcan at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMPD recently launched a social media campaign, specifically targeting young people, trying to raise awareness of the dangers of the drug. But how do you police such an easily accessible drug? How is the county working with CMS to combat this issue? And if you’re a parent, what do you need to know to keep your children safe?

We find out on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Nicolle Anderson, Charlotte-area parent

Robert Sprague, lieutenant with the CMPD's VICE Unit

Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County health director

