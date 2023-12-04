A look at barriers to healthcare for immigrants in North Carolina
North Carolina has programs available to immigrant communities to help them access healthcare, but several barriers can prevent people from actually accessing these services.
That’s the finding from a recent study by the Urban Institute and UNC Chapel Hill.
The barriers include language differences, discrimination and confusing eligibility rules. It’s part of the reason about half of the non-citizen immigrants in North Carolina lack health insurance compared to just 10 percent of U.S.-born citizens.
On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the study's findings, what other states have similar issues, and what North Carolina can do to change.
GUESTS:
Hamutal Bernstein, Urban Institute senior fellow who led a statewide study of how well immigrant residents can access safety net programs
Drishti Pillai, director of immigrant health policy, racial equity & health policy at KFF
Kayla Young, a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race, equity and immigration for WFAE and La Noticia