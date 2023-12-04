© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at barriers to healthcare for immigrants in North Carolina

By Gabe Altieri
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST
MC2 Todd Frantom/U.S. Marine Corps
/
Navy Visual News Service (NVNS)

North Carolina has programs available to immigrant communities to help them access healthcare, but several barriers can prevent people from actually accessing these services.

That’s the finding from a recent study by the Urban Institute and UNC Chapel Hill.

The barriers include language differences, discrimination and confusing eligibility rules. It’s part of the reason about half of the non-citizen immigrants in North Carolina lack health insurance compared to just 10 percent of U.S.-born citizens.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the study's findings, what other states have similar issues, and what North Carolina can do to change.

GUESTS:

Hamutal Bernstein, Urban Institute senior fellow who led a statewide study of how well immigrant residents can access safety net programs
Drishti Pillai, director of immigrant health policy, racial equity & health policy at KFF
Kayla Young, a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race, equity and immigration for WFAE and La Noticia

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
