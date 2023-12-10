© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Educating the public amid misinformation and disinformation around science, climate change

By Gabe Altieri
Published December 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
Protesters cut a large cardboard credit card in half to symbolize their unhappiness with major banks that invest in fossil-fuel projects.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Protesters cut a large cardboard credit card in half to symbolize their unhappiness with major banks that invest in fossil-fuel projects.

Note: This program originally aired October 12, 2023

Most people are seeing the impact of climate change in their daily lives. Whether it’s hotter summers, more intense storms or devastating wildfires.

Climate science, and science in general, has become a part of our daily conversation. Yet, many people struggle to understand and discuss the climate.

There are those who wish to change that.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with authors, educators and journalists about how they tackle these complex topics, how they break them down for the public, and how they deal with misinformation and disinformation.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter
Rachel Ignotofsky, author of "What's Inside A Caterpillar Cocoon? And Other Questions About Moths & Butterflies"
Elisa Raffa, meteorologist with Queen City News

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri