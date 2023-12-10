Educating the public amid misinformation and disinformation around science, climate change

Note: This program originally aired October 12, 2023

Most people are seeing the impact of climate change in their daily lives. Whether it’s hotter summers, more intense storms or devastating wildfires.

Climate science, and science in general, has become a part of our daily conversation. Yet, many people struggle to understand and discuss the climate.

There are those who wish to change that.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with authors, educators and journalists about how they tackle these complex topics, how they break them down for the public, and how they deal with misinformation and disinformation.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter

Rachel Ignotofsky, author of "What's Inside A Caterpillar Cocoon? And Other Questions About Moths & Butterflies"

Elisa Raffa, meteorologist with Queen City News