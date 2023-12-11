© 2023 WFAE
The latest on the illness impacting canines, other advice for pet owners, and the state of the local shelters

By Gabe Altieri
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST
Céline Harrand/Public Domain
/
Flickr

The holidays can be a stressful time for pet owners, but this year there is an additional stressor.

An illness has been spreading among dogs across the country. Symptoms include a cough, discharge from the eyes and lethargy. What’s confounding veterinarians is that these dogs are testing negative for viruses and bacteria often placed under the umbrella of kennel cough.

We ask veterinary professionals what they’re seeing and what pet owners should know.

Then, with the holidays here, what animal owners should know to keep their pets safe during the season. Plus, we get an update on the state of local shelters.

This conversation next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Dr. Marguerite Gleason, president of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association & currently practices dentistry and oral surgery at Hambright Animal Hospital in Huntersville
Melissa Knicely, communications manager and senior public information officer for CMPD Animal Care & Control Division
Dr. Ron Rice, associate veterinarian at Highlands Pet Hospital

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
