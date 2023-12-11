The latest on the illness impacting canines, other advice for pet owners, and the state of the local shelters

The holidays can be a stressful time for pet owners, but this year there is an additional stressor.

An illness has been spreading among dogs across the country. Symptoms include a cough, discharge from the eyes and lethargy. What’s confounding veterinarians is that these dogs are testing negative for viruses and bacteria often placed under the umbrella of kennel cough.

We ask veterinary professionals what they’re seeing and what pet owners should know.

Then, with the holidays here, what animal owners should know to keep their pets safe during the season. Plus, we get an update on the state of local shelters.

This conversation next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Dr. Marguerite Gleason, president of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association & currently practices dentistry and oral surgery at Hambright Animal Hospital in Huntersville

Melissa Knicely, communications manager and senior public information officer for CMPD Animal Care & Control Division

Dr. Ron Rice, associate veterinarian at Highlands Pet Hospital