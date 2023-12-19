A 2024 political preview

The 2024 election season is upon us.

North Carolina Democrats had a tumultuous 2023. After Charlotte-area representative Tricia Cotham switched parties and solidified the GOP supermajority in the General Assembly. We discuss what, if any, changes could come to the makeup of the state legislature after the 2024 election. Plus, what are the priorities for Republican lawmakers in 2024?

On the congressional side, it’s more good news for Republicans. New district maps will likely mean more GOP members in the House. At the same time, other members are leaving Congress. We examine how that will impact the ideologic bent of the right in North Carolina and Congress as a whole.

Finally, with competitive statewide and federal races, we’ll look at the role issues such as abortion and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza play in sending voters to the polls.

That and more next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, Anderson Alerts Substack newsletter creator and freelance journalist covering North Carolina politics

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer

Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College