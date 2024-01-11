Local News Roundup: Vice President Harris in Charlotte; CMPD releases 2023 crime statistics; NCDOT forces CATS to remove cars from light rail fleet; Panthers GM fired

Gun violence tops this week’s local news from several angles.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte to talk about a federal gun violence prevention initiative and significant mental health funding that will reach North Carolina.

The mass shooting in Romare Bearden Park on New Year's Eve continues to spark input from community leaders regarding gun safety and youth violence prevention in uptown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are also talking about the youth gun violence epidemic, after the death of a Myers Park High School student shot by another teen.

The disastrous season for Carolina Panthers football is over, but the hits keep coming, with General Manager Scott Fitterer ousted. What’s ahead in the off-season for this struggling team? The Panthers aren’t the only story in local sports news, either. The Charlotte Knights are for sale.

Mike Collins and our reporters' roundtable delve into those stories, updates from City Council and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS: