Meet JCSU’s president

By Sarah Delia
Published January 15, 2024 at 12:13 AM EST
Designs By JK
/
Johnson C. Smith University

(Original airdate Oct. 23, 2023)

After a nationwide search, Johnson C. Smith University announced this summer it had found its 15th leader: Dr. Valerie Kinloch.

Kinloch graduated from Smith in 1996 and served on its board for the past two years.

Kinloch, who has been on the job since August, has ambitious goals for the HBCU. She wants to elevate faculty and staff culture, increase alumni engagement and broaden JCSU’s appeal.

JCSU has goals too — it wants to be among the top 10 historically Black colleges and universities nationally in the coming years.

And then there’s Mayor Vi Lyles’ Racial Equity Initiative which has four areas of focus: solving the digital divide, transforming Johnson C. Smith University, recruiting and advancing more people of color within businesses and a program called Corridors of Opportunity.

Up to $80 million has been allocated for JCSU to use to support its vision — but how will that money be spent? And how far will it take JCSU?

We take a look at this, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Dr. Valerie Kinloch, president of Johnson C. Smith University

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
