Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The ever-changing landscape of Charlotte sports

By Sarah Delia
January 15, 2024 at 11:52 AM EST
Quarterback Bryce Young in 2023's training camp
Carolina Panthers
/
Myicha Drakeford
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young at training camp in 2023.

When it comes to sports in the Queen City, there’s always news to report — from the latest hiring or firing from David Tepper to the sale of the Charlotte Knights and their baseball park. So on the next Charlotte Talks, we're devoting a whole hour to what you need to know about sports in Charlotte with our roundtable of sports reporters.

We’ll discuss Charlotte’s FC upcoming season, which is just weeks away, and the challenges facing Dean Smith, the soccer team’s third coach in three seasons. Then there’s the lackluster Hornets' season. The team also recently said goodbye to its president and chairman. Plus, how will the Panthers win back fans — and a new coach?

We discuss all this, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

DaShawn Brown, reporter for WSOC
Scott Fowler, sports columnist for the Charlotte Observer
Ashley Mahoney, reporter for Axios
Carroll Walton, writer for the Charlotte Ledger

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
seeStoriesBy