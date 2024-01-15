The ever-changing landscape of Charlotte sports

When it comes to sports in the Queen City, there’s always news to report — from the latest hiring or firing from David Tepper to the sale of the Charlotte Knights and their baseball park. So on the next Charlotte Talks, we're devoting a whole hour to what you need to know about sports in Charlotte with our roundtable of sports reporters.

We’ll discuss Charlotte’s FC upcoming season, which is just weeks away, and the challenges facing Dean Smith, the soccer team’s third coach in three seasons. Then there’s the lackluster Hornets' season. The team also recently said goodbye to its president and chairman. Plus, how will the Panthers win back fans — and a new coach?

We discuss all this, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

DaShawn Brown, reporter for WSOC

Scott Fowler, sports columnist for the Charlotte Observer

Ashley Mahoney, reporter for Axios

Carroll Walton, writer for the Charlotte Ledger

