Interim CEO Brent Cagle on the past, present and future of CATS

By Gabe Altieri
Published January 16, 2024 at 12:49 PM EST
Interim CATS chief executive Brent Cagle said transit staff kept him in the dark about a May 2022 Lynx Blue Line derailment.

It’s been more than a year since Brent Cagle was named CATS' interim CEO. This came amid a tumultuous period filled with leadership changes and accusations of mismanagement.

In the early months of his tenure, Cagle said CATS has a “culture of silence” that has led to many of the issues the transit system has experienced. He’s encouraged CATS' employees to come forward in an effort to identify problems.

As we head into 2024, CATS maintains its place in the headlines. Safety is still an issue, a new management company is in place to operate the system, and there have been disagreements between the city and surrounding towns over transit system control.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by Cagle to discuss what’s going right with CATS, what he’d like to see improved and the state of his title as interim CEO.

GUEST:

Brent Cagle, Interim CATS CEO

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
