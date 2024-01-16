Interim CEO Brent Cagle on the past, present and future of CATS

It’s been more than a year since Brent Cagle was named CATS' interim CEO. This came amid a tumultuous period filled with leadership changes and accusations of mismanagement.

In the early months of his tenure, Cagle said CATS has a “culture of silence” that has led to many of the issues the transit system has experienced. He’s encouraged CATS' employees to come forward in an effort to identify problems.

As we head into 2024, CATS maintains its place in the headlines. Safety is still an issue, a new management company is in place to operate the system, and there have been disagreements between the city and surrounding towns over transit system control.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by Cagle to discuss what’s going right with CATS, what he’d like to see improved and the state of his title as interim CEO.

Brent Cagle, Interim CATS CEO