An update on crime in Charlotte and the efforts to combat it

Last week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave its end-of-the-year crime report. While overall crime has gone up 14% in Charlotte, there has been an 11% decrease in homicides compared to 2022.

But property crimes surged, many of them being auto thefts and larcenies. CMPD’s biggest concern is juveniles who made up 68% of auto theft suspects in Charlotte last year. Police said there hasn’t been enough done to deter youth crime and that many people under 18 are arrested and released too quickly.

Then there’s the continued issue of gun violence in the city — especially in uptown. How will police address these issues and others? And what aid will the city council provide? We find out next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Malcolm Graham, City of Charlotte councilmember representing District 2

David Robinson, Charlotte-Mecklenburg deputy police chief

Hunter Sáenz, reporter for WSOC who covers crime, courts and breaking news