Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

An update on crime in Charlotte and the efforts to combat it

By Sarah Delia
Published January 17, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST
CMPD HQ
WFAE

Last week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave its end-of-the-year crime report. While overall crime has gone up 14% in Charlotte, there has been an 11% decrease in homicides compared to 2022.

But property crimes surged, many of them being auto thefts and larcenies. CMPD’s biggest concern is juveniles who made up 68% of auto theft suspects in Charlotte last year. Police said there hasn’t been enough done to deter youth crime and that many people under 18 are arrested and released too quickly.

Then there’s the continued issue of gun violence in the city — especially in uptown. How will police address these issues and others? And what aid will the city council provide? We find out next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Malcolm Graham, City of Charlotte councilmember representing District 2
David Robinson, Charlotte-Mecklenburg deputy police chief
Hunter Sáenz, reporter for WSOC who covers crime, courts and breaking news

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
