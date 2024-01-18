Local News Roundup: More teen gun violence; NC GOP gubernatorial campaign ads; possible new addition to Charlotte's skyline; more cold weather this weekend

Election season is coming in hot around the country, but also here in the GOP gubernatorial primary, as Salisbury attorney Bill Graham faces off against Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. He’s released ads, paid for with his own money, criticizing Robinson. We’ll discuss that and other key races.

Less than a week after a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris where she pledged federal support for the prevention of youth gun violence, another teen is dead after a shooting near Garinger High School in Charlotte.

Charlotte City Council covered several topics this week, including Wells Fargo’s name being added to the skyline, and a zoning approval that would mean removal of a popular Charlotte bar.

And the cold is making news: While Charlotte is one of the only places in the Carolinas that didn’t get snow this week, the weather is causing increased pressure for our power grid and water main breaks. How long will the cold snap last?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

