Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Meet the new president of the Foundation for the Carolinas

By Sarah Delia
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:48 AM EST
Cathy Bessant, the new leader of the Foundation for the Carolinas.
Foundation for the Carolinas
/
Foundation for the Carolinas
Cathy Bessant, the new leader of the Foundation for the Carolinas.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we meet Cathy Bessant, the new leader of the Foundation for the Carolinas. After more than 40 years at Bank of America, she is ignoring retirement for the top job at one of the largest community foundations in the country with more than $2.7 billion in charitable assets.

Bessant is well versed with the work of the Foundation for the Carolinas — she’s previously chaired the foundation’s board and has led several community initiatives, including helping guide redevelopment along North Tryon Street and coming up with a strategy to increase housing and reduce homelessness.

We talk with Bessant on her new role, how she sees the world of philanthropy evolving and how her past experiences inform this next chapter.

GUEST:

Cathy Bessant, president and CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
