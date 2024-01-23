Meet the new president of the Foundation for the Carolinas

On the next Charlotte Talks, we meet Cathy Bessant, the new leader of the Foundation for the Carolinas. After more than 40 years at Bank of America, she is ignoring retirement for the top job at one of the largest community foundations in the country with more than $2.7 billion in charitable assets.

Bessant is well versed with the work of the Foundation for the Carolinas — she’s previously chaired the foundation’s board and has led several community initiatives, including helping guide redevelopment along North Tryon Street and coming up with a strategy to increase housing and reduce homelessness.

We talk with Bessant on her new role, how she sees the world of philanthropy evolving and how her past experiences inform this next chapter.

GUEST:

Cathy Bessant, president and CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas

