© 2024 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Highlights from City Council retreat; Mecklenburg County focuses on budget; CMS' new policy on NARCAN; New leadership for Carolina Panthers

By Wendy Herkey
Published January 25, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST
Erin Keever
/
WFAE

Charlotte City Council had its annual retreat this week in Winston-Salem, where they decided on the priorities for the coming year. Council members focused on transit, safety and crime, housing and more.

Mecklenburg County Commission also had a retreat this week focusing at Central Piedmont Community College. They zeroed in on the county’s financial status and reviewed priorities in advance of County Manager Dena Diorio putting together her proposed county budget.

The Charotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has approved a new policy this week that will require staff members from each school in the district to be able to administer NARCAN, the nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses.

And while the Hornets trade away veteran Terry Rozier, the Panthers bring in a familiar name as their new general manager and name a new head coach.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

  • Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative Reporter
  • Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
  • Ely Portillo, senior editor, WFAE
  • Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey