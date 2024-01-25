Local News Roundup: Highlights from City Council retreat; Mecklenburg County focuses on budget; CMS' new policy on NARCAN; New leadership for Carolina Panthers

Charlotte City Council had its annual retreat this week in Winston-Salem, where they decided on the priorities for the coming year. Council members focused on transit, safety and crime, housing and more.

Mecklenburg County Commission also had a retreat this week focusing at Central Piedmont Community College. They zeroed in on the county’s financial status and reviewed priorities in advance of County Manager Dena Diorio putting together her proposed county budget.

The Charotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has approved a new policy this week that will require staff members from each school in the district to be able to administer NARCAN, the nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses.

And while the Hornets trade away veteran Terry Rozier, the Panthers bring in a familiar name as their new general manager and name a new head coach.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

