Amid elections, wars and news deserts, examining the state of journalism

Journalism is in crisis.

Local newsrooms, especially in rural areas of the U.S., are struggling to stay open. There has also been pushback from some officials in these areas that make the job of these journalists even more difficult.

Meanwhile, legacy media is not immune. NPR announced mass layoffs last year. Recently, the Los Angeles Times and Sports Illustrated announced layoffs. In the case of Sports Illustrated, it came after a tumultuous period, including accusations of AI-generated writers.

There’s also the issue of journalists' safety. Across the world, reporters are jailed or in danger due to the nature of their work. Even in America, where the right to a free press is protected, threats against journalists are rampant.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss the state of journalism and what comes next for the industry.

GUESTS:

Amanda Erickson, vice president of newsroom strategy & startup studio at the American Journalism Project

Bruce Shapiro, executive director for Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma

Tommy Tomlinson, WFAE commentator and host of the SouthBound podcast