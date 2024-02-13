Mayor Vi Lyles talks recriminalization of city ordinances, budget, public safety, transit and more

On the next Charlotte Talks, our first 2024 edition of "Mike and the Mayor."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joins us for the first time this year to discuss the work she and the city council are doing to prepare the budget and discuss opportunities for residents to get involved in the process.

We'll also dig into quality-of-life issues, as the city’s focus this week turned to the recriminalization of public behavior ordinances, such as public urination and possession of open alcohol containers.

We'll talk about the city's priorities as laid out in last month's council retreat, including crime, transit, taxes and more.

We’ll talk about some fallout from the SouthPark area after the newly implemented UDO allowed construction of triplexes in that part of town.

