Mayor Vi Lyles talks recriminalization of city ordinances, budget, public safety, transit and more

By Wendy Herkey
Published February 13, 2024 at 10:05 AM EST

On the next Charlotte Talks, our first 2024 edition of "Mike and the Mayor."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joins us for the first time this year to discuss the work she and the city council are doing to prepare the budget and discuss opportunities for residents to get involved in the process.

We'll also dig into quality-of-life issues, as the city’s focus this week turned to the recriminalization of public behavior ordinances, such as public urination and possession of open alcohol containers.

We'll talk about the city's priorities as laid out in last month's council retreat, including crime, transit, taxes and more.

We’ll talk about some fallout from the SouthPark area after the newly implemented UDO allowed construction of triplexes in that part of town.

GUEST:

  • Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
