Author Greg Jarrell on his new book 'Our Trespasses'

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by author and Charlotte resident Greg Jarrell to discuss his new book, “Our Trespasses: White Churches and the Taking of American Neighborhoods.”

The book is a reflection of sorts. It examines the roles that race, policy, geography and theology have played in our past — and how it impacts our present.

Using Charlotte as an example, Jarrell specifically looks at ties from slavery to Reconstruction to urban renewal to today to explore structural racism in this country. He asks uncomfortable questions to bring this history to life and make readers contemplate their own roles.

Jarrell joins us to discuss his new book, structural racism and the role of theology in this part of our history.

GUEST:

Greg Jarrell, author of “Our Trespasses: White Churches and the Taking of American Neighborhoods”