Local News Roundup: City Council recriminalizes six ordinances; Buttigieg in Charlotte to announce federal funding for airports; Hornets winning streak

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

A busy week at City Council as members vote 7-3 to recriminalize six of eight behavioral ordinances. The vote came after a heated debate. We discuss what happens next.

The City Council also began listening sessions as the City Budget process continues. Monday’s meeting and earlier conversations at the City Council annual planning retreat suggest a property tax increase is in our future as the city works to balance rising salaries and cost of materials and other higher costs across the board. We’ll bring you up to date.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Charlotte Thursday to announce federal funding to improve Charlotte Douglas Airport to the tune of $27 million. We’ll talk about how that money will be spent.

Donald Trump has made a North Carolinian his endorsed pick for the new Republican National Committee head. He’s endorsed NC Republican Party chairman Michael Whatley along with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump for co-chair.

The Hornets had their first streak of wins since November this week. They haven’t lost a game since their big series of trades last week. Did it breathe new life into the team?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

· Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

· Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

· Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

· Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

