Checking in with CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill

On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down for the hour with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill. ,

Hill has been working to rebuild faith in the superintendent position and the CMS board. Now that she has her sea legs, we catch up on the challenges she and other educators are facing — including how the system is dealing with chronic absenteeism, book bans and school violence.

Plus, what's worked well for CMS this school year and what challenges remain.

GUEST:

Dr. Crystal L. Hill, (Ed.D.), Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent