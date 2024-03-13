© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Checking in with CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill

By Sarah Delia
Published March 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Crystal Hill, CMS superintendent, sitting at a table with children
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Crystal Hill

On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down for the hour with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill. ,

Hill has been working to rebuild faith in the superintendent position and the CMS board. Now that she has her sea legs, we catch up on the challenges she and other educators are facing — including how the system is dealing with chronic absenteeism, book bans and school violence.

Plus, what's worked well for CMS this school year and what challenges remain.

GUEST:

Dr. Crystal L. Hill, (Ed.D.), Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
