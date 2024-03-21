Local News Roundup: TikTok backlash, bald eagles at Piper Glen and March Madness in Charlotte

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

Monday night at City Council, a rezoning debate in the Piper Glen area involving a pair of bald eagles (and their nest of eaglets). We’ll talk about the public hearing and what residents had to say.

Last week, we talked about Representative Jeff Jackson’s surprise vote to ban TikTok. Since then, his followers on the app are now “roasting” him. We’ll discuss the backlash he's experiencing and threatening messages to Senator Thom Tillis.

Remember that cracked beam that shut down the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds last year? The Department of Labor has now released a report on how the beam cracked. We’ll fill you in.

And March Madness is upon us, with the Queen City hosting first-round games this week. Who were the winners of Thursday’s games?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief investigative reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter