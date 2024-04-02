The impact of third parties on the 2024 election

There’s little agreement in our divided politics today, but something that seems to be true across the ideological spectrum is that most people do not want a rematch of the 2020 election in 2024.

Nevertheless, here we are.

This is leaving some to look at alternative options. No Labels, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cornel West have all thrown their hat in the ring. Plus, there are more traditional third-party influences like the Libertarian and Green parties.

Democrats say support for many of these third-party options will only help Trump return to office. Yet even the Trump campaign has pushed back against some of these challengers.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the influence third parties may have in 2024 in North Carolina and beyond. Plus, we examine the role third parties have played historically and what that can tell us about our current political moment.

GUESTS:

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief at WUNC

Bernard Tamas, associate professor at Valdosta State University and author of the book "The Demise and Rebirth of American Third Parties"