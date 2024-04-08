© 2024 WFAE
What to expect this tax season and why taxes are always so complicated

By Sarah Delia
Published April 8, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
Make sure your taxes are in order—Tax Day is Monday, April 15, 2024.
Pixabay
Tax Day is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Hopefully, you’ve filed your taxes by now. But if you haven’t, there’s still time. The deadline is Monday, April 15.

For many Americans, tax season brings forth frustrating groans and the agonizing question: How much do I owe the government this year?

It can be frustrating on where to start. How to do your taxes isn’t a core class in high school, leaving people with two choices — pay someone to do it for you, or roll the dice and hope you do it correctly yourself.

We explore why our tax system is so complicated, accessible tools and ways for Americans to complete their taxes, and more.

GUESTS:

Paul Kiel, reporter at ProPublica
Vaishali Shah, lecturer in finance at Elon University and founder of Copper Seed, a financial coaching firm

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
