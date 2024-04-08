What to expect this tax season and why taxes are always so complicated

Hopefully, you’ve filed your taxes by now. But if you haven’t, there’s still time. The deadline is Monday, April 15.

For many Americans, tax season brings forth frustrating groans and the agonizing question: How much do I owe the government this year?

It can be frustrating on where to start. How to do your taxes isn’t a core class in high school, leaving people with two choices — pay someone to do it for you, or roll the dice and hope you do it correctly yourself.

We explore why our tax system is so complicated, accessible tools and ways for Americans to complete their taxes, and more.

GUESTS:

Paul Kiel, reporter at ProPublica

Vaishali Shah, lecturer in finance at Elon University and founder of Copper Seed, a financial coaching firm

