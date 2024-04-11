Local News Roundup: CMS Budget, ups and downs of charter schools, tourism tax debate, and South Carolina WBB caps off undefeated season

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill is asking for an additional $83 million from Mecklenburg County in her proposed budget to cover items like raises and building repairs. How big of an ask is this? What impact might this have on property taxes?

After some city leaders proposed expanding the use of tourism tax dollars for infrastructure and other city projects, others are saying it’s a non-starter.

Charlotte was not in the path of totality for this week’s eclipse, but residents still were able catch a glimpse of the spectacle.

And South Carolina women’s basketball caps off an undefeated season with a national championship. The game, which also featured Iowa and star Caitlin Clark, broke ratings records with an average of nearly 19 million viewers, peaking at 24 million.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte and host of WCNC's "Flashpoint"