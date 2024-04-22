© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What are the current priorities and goals of the Mecklenburg County Commissioners? We check in to find out

By Sarah Delia
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
Mecklenburg County Commissioners Leigh Altman, Mark Jerrell, and board chair George Dunlap.
Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg County Commissioners Leigh Altman, Mark Jerrell and board chair George Dunlap.

If you want to understand the world in which you live — you should start by looking at your local government.

For those who live in Mecklenburg County, that would be the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. The Board consists of nine commissioners — six representing districts and three elected at-large.

Those commissioners are tasked with adopting the annual county budget, setting the property tax rate, and assessing and establishing priorities on the many community needs — especially those related to health, education, welfare, mental health and the environment.

It’s no small job, and their decisions impact us all. So on the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with three members of the commission to hear what their goals and priorities are, and how things are progressing.

GUESTS:

Leigh Altman, at-large Mecklenburg County commissioner
George Dunlap, chair of the Mecklenburg County Commission, represents District 3
Mark Jerrell, vice chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and represents District 4

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia