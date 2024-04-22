What are the current priorities and goals of the Mecklenburg County Commissioners? We check in to find out

If you want to understand the world in which you live — you should start by looking at your local government.

For those who live in Mecklenburg County, that would be the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. The Board consists of nine commissioners — six representing districts and three elected at-large.

Those commissioners are tasked with adopting the annual county budget, setting the property tax rate, and assessing and establishing priorities on the many community needs — especially those related to health, education, welfare, mental health and the environment.

It’s no small job, and their decisions impact us all. So on the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with three members of the commission to hear what their goals and priorities are, and how things are progressing.

GUESTS:

Leigh Altman, at-large Mecklenburg County commissioner

George Dunlap, chair of the Mecklenburg County Commission, represents District 3

Mark Jerrell, vice chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and represents District 4

