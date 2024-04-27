The ins and outs of the proposed CMS budget

Ahead of the Charlotte Mecklenburg School board's April 30 vote, we take you through CMS's proposed budget for next year.

It includes a bigger ask of Mecklenburg County than last year for things like employee raises, adding staff for new schools and covering ever-rising costs — plus, money to accelerate the move to higher hourly wages.

Superintendent Crystal Hill will be here with CMS’s chief financial officer to explain it all, along with WFAE's Ann Doss Helms to help answer your questions, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE’s education reporter

Dr. Crystal Hill, CMS superintendent

Kelly Kluttz, chief financial officer for CMS