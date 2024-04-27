© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The ins and outs of the proposed CMS budget

By Sarah Delia
Published April 27, 2024 at 8:03 AM EDT
Superintendent Crystal Hill (right) presents her 2024-25 budget plan to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board on Tuesday.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Superintendent Crystal Hill (right) presented her 2024-25 budget plan to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board earlier this month.

Ahead of the Charlotte Mecklenburg School board's April 30 vote, we take you through CMS's proposed budget for next year.

It includes a bigger ask of Mecklenburg County than last year for things like employee raises, adding staff for new schools and covering ever-rising costs — plus, money to accelerate the move to higher hourly wages.

Superintendent Crystal Hill will be here with CMS’s chief financial officer to explain it all, along with WFAE's Ann Doss Helms to help answer your questions, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE’s education reporter
Dr. Crystal Hill, CMS superintendent
Kelly Kluttz, chief financial officer for CMS

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia