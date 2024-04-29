© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The NC General Assembly short session is underway. What can we expect?

By Gabe Altieri
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:14 PM EDT
NC legislative building
Wikimedia
/
Commons
The North Carolina Legislative Building.

“When we come in for short session, it’s going to be the short session.”

Those are the words of North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, referring to his plans for this year's short session in the legislature. He said he wants to be done by early July. The session officially began last week.

Despite Moore’s words, there are potential budget adjustments to deal with. There’s a surplus of more than a billion dollars. Senate Leader Phil Berger said he’s okay without spending all those dollars and he would rather see it spent as a one-time payment rather than on future, recurring projects.

Meanwhile, advocates are pushing for policy changes to immigration, medical marijuana, and more. We discuss what’s likely to pass, what’s not and how the November election impacts all of it. Next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief at WUNC
Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
