Where I Belong: A conversation with musician Rockie Lynne Rash

Against the odds, Statesville native Rockie Lynne Rash “made it” in Nashville. He spent nearly two decades there, writing music and performing, with 14 appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, three singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts, and several albums to his credit.

Leading up to that success, Rash was abandoned as an infant and left at Barium Springs Home for Children, where he was later adopted. Before he made his fortune in the country music world, he served in the U.S. Army, at Fort Bragg.

Rockie Lynne has now returned to Statesville, where he has a recording studio. He’s been working on his own projects (including an album he released just this month) and is developing emerging talent in the area. He also works to honor Gold Star families.

Rockie Lynne was also recently reunited with his birth family through DNA, and is giving back to the military community. We meet Rockie Lynne and the creator of a newly released documentary about his life, and learn more about his beginnings, how the making of the documentary led to the discovery of his roots and hear a bit of his music.

Rockie Lynne Rash , country music artist, army veteran, Statesville native

JC Summerford, writer, producer, director and creator of "Rockie Lynne: Where I Belong."

The film "Rockie Lynne: Where I Belong" is available to stream on Amazon Prime and will be shown by PBS stations nationally starting in September.

