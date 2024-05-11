© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

As we pass another Mother's Day, what is the cost of motherhood?

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 11, 2024 at 8:27 PM EDT
Vânia Raposo
What's the real cost of motherhood?

In 2015, the USDA said it can cost more than $230,000 to raise a child in this country. In the time since, it's gone up. While that cost isn't solely on the shoulders of women, they do bear a disproportionate amount of the responsibility.

Then there's the physical and mental toll of being a mother, especially one who is balancing life at home with their career. Maternal health care can be lackluster in many areas. And, after the Dobbs decision, access to certain health care services is on the decline in parts of the country.

Guest host Sarah Delia and our panel look at all those issues, plus the unique situation women of color and other underserved communities face next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Kelly Finley, UNCC professor focused on gender studies
Latoya Hill, senior policy manager, racial equity & health policy at KFF
Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
