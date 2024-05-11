As we pass another Mother's Day, what is the cost of motherhood?

What's the real cost of motherhood?

In 2015, the USDA said it can cost more than $230,000 to raise a child in this country. In the time since, it's gone up. While that cost isn't solely on the shoulders of women, they do bear a disproportionate amount of the responsibility.

Then there's the physical and mental toll of being a mother, especially one who is balancing life at home with their career. Maternal health care can be lackluster in many areas. And, after the Dobbs decision, access to certain health care services is on the decline in parts of the country.

Guest host Sarah Delia and our panel look at all those issues, plus the unique situation women of color and other underserved communities face next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Kelly Finley, UNCC professor focused on gender studies

Latoya Hill, senior policy manager, racial equity & health policy at KFF

Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate