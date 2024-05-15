© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look at this spring's campus protests and what may lie ahead

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 15, 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT
Protesters march around UNC Charlotte's campus to voice their support for Palestinians on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Protesters march around UNC Charlotte's campus to voice their support for Palestinians on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Graduation ceremonies took place on college campuses across the country this past weekend. They coincided with protests over the war in Gaza, which have taken place at many U.S. universities including those across North Carolina and in Charlotte.

Many of the protesters are calling for schools to participate in the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement. Some experts say this will have a negligible impact on the war effort. But supporters say it will, at the very least, continue to shed light on the issue.

University and community responses to these protests have varied. Some have been calm. Others have included an increased law enforcement presence and clashes with protesters occupying campus property.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine the situation here and across the country, and explore how this current wave of student activism compares to past movements.

GUESTS:

Davis Cuffe, editor-in-chief of the Niner Timers
Angus Johnston, student activism historian and professor at the Hostos Community College

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.
