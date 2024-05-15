A look at this spring's campus protests and what may lie ahead

Graduation ceremonies took place on college campuses across the country this past weekend. They coincided with protests over the war in Gaza, which have taken place at many U.S. universities including those across North Carolina and in Charlotte.

Many of the protesters are calling for schools to participate in the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement. Some experts say this will have a negligible impact on the war effort. But supporters say it will, at the very least, continue to shed light on the issue.

University and community responses to these protests have varied. Some have been calm. Others have included an increased law enforcement presence and clashes with protesters occupying campus property.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine the situation here and across the country, and explore how this current wave of student activism compares to past movements.

GUESTS:

Davis Cuffe, editor-in-chief of the Niner Timers

Angus Johnston, student activism historian and professor at the Hostos Community College