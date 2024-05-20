COVID mutates again just in time for summer. How concerned should you be?

It’s back … well, it never really left — it just mutated. The latest variants of COVID are circulating just in time for summer break.

The KP.2 and KP.1.1, known as the “FLiRT” variants, are the latest mutations of the coronavirus that are making the rounds.

These FLiRT variants stem from the JN.1 variant — part of the broader Omicron strain — that was responsible for this winter’s uptick in COVID cases.

COVID is clearly here to stay, and it's settling into some seasonal patterns as it continues to mutate.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we check in with experts about what these latest variants could mean for the summer, what symptoms we should look out for, treatment, and how we should test for COVID.

GUESTS:

Dr. Andy Pekosz, (PhD), professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dr. David Priest, (MD), senior vice president and chief safety and quality officer at Novant Health