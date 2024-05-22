From raised beds to potted plants, we've got your gardening questions covered

Note: Charlotte Talks wants your gardening questions. Email charlottetalks@wfae.orgor tweet us @CharlotteTalks.

Spring is here and so are the warm temperatures which means this is a key time for your home garden. Whether you have raised beds in the front yard or potted plants on your apartment balcony, we’ve got you covered with all your gardening questions.

It can be daunting to know where to start with a garden — from what to plant and when to what type of soil to use. Then there’s maintenance and upkeep plants need — how much water is too much water? What plants will attract pollinators? What plants are native to North Carolina?

We’ve assembled a panel of gardening experts to tackle all these questions and more on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Erin Hostetler, local gardener and owner of The Patio Farmer

Cherie Jzar, local gardener, farmer, and owner of Deep Roots CPS Farm

Mary Roberts, owner of Windcrest Farms in Monroe

