Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

From raised beds to potted plants, we've got your gardening questions covered

By Sarah Delia
Published May 22, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
Joseph Loyd
How does your garden grow? Green we hope—but if not we have gardening experts to answer all your questions.

Note: Charlotte Talks wants your gardening questions. Email charlottetalks@wfae.orgor tweet us @CharlotteTalks.

Spring is here and so are the warm temperatures which means this is a key time for your home garden. Whether you have raised beds in the front yard or potted plants on your apartment balcony, we’ve got you covered with all your gardening questions.

It can be daunting to know where to start with a garden — from what to plant and when to what type of soil to use. Then there’s maintenance and upkeep plants need — how much water is too much water? What plants will attract pollinators? What plants are native to North Carolina?

We’ve assembled a panel of gardening experts to tackle all these questions and more on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Erin Hostetler, local gardener and owner of The Patio Farmer
Cherie Jzar, local gardener, farmer, and owner of Deep Roots CPS Farm
Mary Roberts, owner of Windcrest Farms in Monroe

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
