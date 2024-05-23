Local News Roundup: Local leaders react to tax increases in budgets; Madalina Cojocari's parents in court; DWI for incoming County Commissioner; Trump to visit Coca-Cola 600; ACC Tournament in Charlotte

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

Charlotte City Council asks City Manager Marcus Jones to come up with an alternate city budget that would include a smaller property tax increase than the 1.5 cent increase he originally proposed.

Jury selection started this week in the case of Christopher Palmiter in Cornelius. He’s the stepfather of the missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari. The jury selection began one day after a judge denied a motion from Palmiter’s defense team to delay or dismiss the case... and after Cojocari’s mother Diana was released from jail after pleading guilty to failure to report Madalina’s disappearance.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner-elect Yvette Townsend-Ingram was arrested and charged with a DWI on May 1 after police found her in her car, in a Belmont park with a bottle of wine.

Several Republicans in the state House say they won't support a Senate bill that could restrict the use of face masks. The Senate voted last week to eliminate language in state law that allows people to wear masks for health reasons.

The Coca-Cola 600 is here this weekend — with former President Trump expected to be in attendance.

And the ACC Baseball tournament is in town this weekend — are there any North Carolina teams left to cheer on? We’ll give an update.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from The Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time." Curtis is also a contributor to a new book "We Refuse to Be Silent: Women’s Voices on Justice for Black Men."

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

