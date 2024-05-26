Author Jack Claiborne on his new book, 'Charlotte, the Slugger, and Me: Coming-of-Age Story of a Southern City and Two Tenacious Brothers'

Charlotte, like many cities, has changed a lot in the last century.

The population has boomed, industry has evolved, transportation has updated, and fights over equality have raged. Brothers Jack and Jim “Slug” Claiborne saw much of this change firsthand, having been born and raised in Charlotte.

In his new book “Charlotte, the Slugger, and Me: A Coming-of-Age Story of a Southern City and Two Tenacious Brothers,” Jack Claiborne describes his decades living in the Queen City, working as an editor at The Charlotte Observer, and the change he witnessed. He also explores his relationship with his brother, who died in 2012, the mark they both left on Charlotte, and the mark Charlotte left on them.

Claiborne joins us to discuss his book and the history of this town, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Jack Claiborne, author of “Charlotte, the Slugger, and Me: A Coming-of-Age Story of a Southern City and Two Tenacious Brothers”