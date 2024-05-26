© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Author Jack Claiborne on his new book, 'Charlotte, the Slugger, and Me: Coming-of-Age Story of a Southern City and Two Tenacious Brothers'

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT

Charlotte, like many cities, has changed a lot in the last century.

The population has boomed, industry has evolved, transportation has updated, and fights over equality have raged. Brothers Jack and Jim “Slug” Claiborne saw much of this change firsthand, having been born and raised in Charlotte.

In his new book “Charlotte, the Slugger, and Me: A Coming-of-Age Story of a Southern City and Two Tenacious Brothers,” Jack Claiborne describes his decades living in the Queen City, working as an editor at The Charlotte Observer, and the change he witnessed. He also explores his relationship with his brother, who died in 2012, the mark they both left on Charlotte, and the mark Charlotte left on them.

Claiborne joins us to discuss his book and the history of this town, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Jack Claiborne, author of “Charlotte, the Slugger, and Me: A Coming-of-Age Story of a Southern City and Two Tenacious Brothers”

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Books
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri