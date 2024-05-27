Barbara Walters broke barriers for women in journalism — the new book 'The Rulebreaker' reveals who Walters was as a person

Barbara Walters was a television pioneer and a force in the medium since she first came on the scene. First, breaking new ground on "The Today Show," then taking her talents to ABC, where she co-anchored "20/20" and conducted a series of celebrated celebrity interviews.

Her impact cannot be underestimated. And by the end of her career, she had interviewed people from all walks of life — from presidents to movie stars to criminals.

USA TODAY’s Susan Page tells Walters' story in her new book, "The Rulebreaker." Page conducted 150 interviews and extensive archival research to discover that Walters was driven to keep herself and her family above water after her father attempted suicide.

Walters carried the fear of an impending catastrophe with her throughout her life. It's what led her to ask for things no woman in her profession ever had — more screen time and more money.

Page joins us for the hour on the next Charlotte Talks to discuss her new book on the life and legacy of Barbara Walters.

GUEST:

Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief of USA TODAY and author